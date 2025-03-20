Bucks Will Face Lakers Without Stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James
Milwaukee will play L.A. on the road without the Lakers' two best stars.
In this story:
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Los Angeles Lakers on the road without L.A.'s two brightest stars.
While 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James remains on the shelf with a groin injury, sources inform ESPN's Dave McMenamin that L.A. will also be missing five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, who is still dealing with a right ankle sprain.
As McMenamin notes, the Lakers have gone 3-2 in an intense eight-day slate so far, which wraps up Thursday with this Bucks showdown.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Top 3 Buyout Players for Bucks to Bolster Chances in Eastern Conference
This story will be updated...
Published |Modified