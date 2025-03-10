Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Reaching NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference despite a poor start to the season. Milwaukee has battled completely back and they now sit in a top-four spot in the standings with only a few weeks left in the regular season.
Part of this is due to the strong play from star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP-type level this year and it has propelled the Bucks forward.
On the year, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo has carried this Bucks team and his success completely changes everything for this roster.
But unlike many other players around the NBA, Antetokounmpo does his scoring in a very different way. Due to his lack of 3-point shooting, Antetokounmpo tends to mainly take two-point shot attempts.
Even with this limitation, Antetokounmpo still is putting up these incredible numbers. In fact, if he continues this output, Antetokounmpo will become the first player in over 30 years to record a feat.
"And Antetokounmpo is pulling off something no NBA player has done in more than 30 years: He's averaging more than 30 points per game while attempting less than one 3-pointer per game. The last to do so? Karl Malone in 1989-90."
The Bucks star uses his length and size to score the ball, almost at will. His game has grown over the years and part of that is due to his patience on the court.
Antetokounmpo has dominated the NBA without the use of a consistent 3-point shot, making his skillset even more impressive. If he can keep up this run of production, the Bucks will be a very tough out come playoff time.
The team currently holds a record of 36-27 for the year as we get closer to the postseason. The overall health of Antetokounmpo will be crucial to the Bucks' chances this year but the team feels very confident in themselves as the playoffs approach.
