Top 3 Buyout Players For Bucks to Bolster Chances in Eastern Conference
Should the Milwaukee Bucks take a gander to shore up their veteran depth ahead of this spring's playoff push?
Most of the top buyout candidates (including former critical 2021 Bucks champ P.J. Tucker, who's currently on a 10-day deal with the New York Knicks) are off the board already, but three season veterans remain very, very available.
The tally actually includes a familiar face, although he wore out his welcome pretty quickly the last time he was a Buck.
Reggie Jackson, Point Guard
It might behoove the Bucks to add some ball-handling and shooting off the bench as the playoffs near. The team's moves to add Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. into its rotation came at the expense of some floor-spacing.
That said, Jackson didn't light the world on fire while playing for the lowly Philadelphia 76ers this season. He averaged just 4.4 points on .391/.338/.778 shooting splits in 31 games this year.
In 2023-24, however, Jackson looked solid (during the regular season, not the playoffs) for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 10.2 points on .431/.359/.806 shooting splits, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds a night.
Josh Richardson, Shooting Guard
Richardson was not really a part of the Miami Heat's rotation this year, playing just eight games. Last season was a different story. He averaged 9.9 points on .444/.347/.944 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night.
Ultimately, Richardson was collateral ditched in the five-team blockbuster deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Again, he'd represent a stabilizing veteran presence off the bench who could nail an open jumper for the Bucks.
A career 36.3 percent 3-point shooter on 4.3 triple tries a night, Richardson could be an intriguing option for Milwaukee.
Christian Wood, Power Forward/Center
The Bucks' move to acquire backup big man Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks at this year's trade deadline went a bit under-the-radar compared to its splashier decision to offload former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, but Sims has quickly emerged as an intriguing lob threat for Damian Lillard.
Whether he can truly evolve into being a long-term frontcourt rotation piece remains to be seen, but given that starting center Brook Lopez turns 37 next month, and that reserve big Bobby Portis doesn't play defense, it's clear Milwaukee needs some center help.
Christian Wood has been out all year while recuperating from an arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent last May. The Los Angeles Lakers finally cut him at this year's deadline.
It's unclear how close he is to returning to the floor, but assuming he can play, Wood could serve as some jump-shooting insurance for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Portis and/or Lopez should any of those players have injury issues in the playoffs.
Wood is also a pretty athletic rebounder, when he's near the basket.
During his last fully healthy season, 2022-23, Wood averaged 16.6 points on .515/.376/.772 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks for the Dallas Mavericks, finishing ninth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. But that was several injuries ago now. He played just 13 games for Milwaukee in 2018-19.
