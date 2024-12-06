Bucks Wing Seen as Firmly on Trade Block: Report
Third-year Milwaukee Bucks small forward/shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp has not exactly made much of an impression on head coach Doc Rivers.
During his first two pro seasons, Beauchamp appeared in 100 games for the Bucks (12 starts), averaging 4.8 points on .433/.355/.708 shooting splits, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 13.1 minutes a night. But he has since fallen out of favor.
This year, he has fully plummeted out of Rivers' rotation. Beauchamp has played in just 11 bouts for the 11-10 Bucks, averaging 1.6 points on .375/.250/1.000 shooting splits and 0.8 rebounds across just 3.2 minutes a night. He's currently considered day-to-day with a neck injury.
Beauchamp has at least logged more encouraging numbers in his appearances for the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd. Across nine regular season contests (eight starts), Beauchamp logged averages of 21.1 points on .440/.300/.938 shooting splits, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals a night.
The Bucks declined their $4.8 million fourth-year team option on Beauchamp's rookie-scale deal for 2025-26, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.
Read More: Milwaukee Declines Fourth-Year Option on Former First Round Pick
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 6-foot-6 swingman is liable to be dealt away from the team even before he hits unrestricted free agency.
"...24-year-old wing MarJon Beauchamp had his rookie-scale team option declined for next season and has seen his role significantly reduced this season, making him a prime candidate to be traded, league sources told HoopsHype," writes Scotto.
Beauchamp is currently earning $2.7 million this season, a very cost-effective sum that would in theory make him pretty easy to offload. Although he may not be getting to show what he can do much on a Bucks squad hoping to contend this season, there's a chance that on a younger, rebuilding roster with an eye toward the future, Beauchamp would at least have an opportunity for a more extended showcase.
With or without Beauchamp, the Bucks have turned their season around this year. Milwaukee has gone 9-1 across its last 10 contests, a remarkable swing from the club's 2-8 start to its 2024-25 season stint. Led by All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, the Bucks are hoping for another deep playoff run this season. The team hasn't made it out of the first round for the past two seasons.
More Bucks: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads NBA in Surprising Stat This Season