Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is recovering from the injury he suffered earlier this month, but conversations about him in a trade have been swirling.

The same day Antetokounmpo hurt his calf, a report came out that stated he and his agent would discuss his future with the team in the coming weeks. The eeriness behind the timing of the report and the injury could be kicking the rock down the line for a potential trade.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly doesn't want to come out and ask for a trade, but he's done just about everything short of making an official request," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes wrote.

"... The Milwaukee Bucks apparently couldn't find a suitable offer from any of Antetokounmpo's preferred destinations a few months ago, and both parties determined they'd go into the season and see what a rebuilt roster could achieve.

"Everyone outside the organization saw this season's poor performance coming, and now the whole thing is back where it started: Milwaukee isn't a contender, and Giannis wants to contend. A calf injury will keep Antetokounmpo on the shelf through at least the end of December, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him sit out until a trade is completed."

Bucks trade could be coming soon for Giannis

Teams have had big fire sales in the middle of the season before. Just a few years ago, the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving days apart, completely disintegrating the core of the team.

It's possible the Bucks might not wait for the offseason to get this going, especially if Antetokounmpo requests a trade. The injury gives the Bucks a chance to see what life would be like without Giannis in the lineup, but so far, their early returns have not been promising.

That being said, the performance of the team while he is out could dictate whether or not the former league MVP wants to stay in Milwaukee. It's a tough situation to be in, but it's safe to say that these next couple of weeks are incredibly important for the Bucks' long-term future.

