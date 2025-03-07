Colin Cowherd Wants Bucks to Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
In a bold and unexpected statement, Colin Cowherd recently suggested that the Milwaukee Bucks should trade their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the New York Knicks this summer.
The move, he argued, could benefit both teams and help put Antetokounmpo in a better position to win another NBA championship.
Cowherd’s proposition has sparked conversations across the NBA, as he believes this trade could address the Knicks' struggles to break through the ranks of elite teams and give the Bucks a fresh start.
Cowherd’s argument hinges on the Knicks’ inability to overcome top-tier teams in recent seasons. Despite some promising performances, the Knicks have fallen short in regular season series against the league’s elite, proving they can be good, but not quite great.
”The Knicks can’t beat good teams,” Cowherd said. “They’re 0-2 against the Celtics, 0-2 against OKC, 0-2 against the Cavs, and that’s great in a way, because there’s 100% clarity in the building that they’re good, and some nights very good, but they’re not great.”
To make the trade happen, Cowherd speculates that the Knicks would need to part with several key assets, including Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and even five first-round picks.
While this would be a hefty price, Cowherd believes the potential reward makes it necessary.
For the Knicks, adding Antetokounmpo alongside Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns would create a powerhouse trio capable of challenging for titles in the coming years. Antetokounmpo’s incredible combination of size, athleticism, and versatility would complement the skill sets of Brunson and Towns, making the Knicks an immediate threat in the Eastern Conference.
On the other side, the Bucks’ situation has raised questions about Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. Despite leading the Bucks to four straight wins and currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo has been carrying the team on his shoulders.
Averaging 30.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, Antetokounmpo’s dominance is undeniable, but many believe the Bucks need more around him to win another championship.
A trade might offer both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks a fresh start, with Milwaukee potentially gaining valuable assets for the future.
While the idea of trading Antetokounmpo is controversial, Cowherd’s bold proposal highlights the evolving nature of the NBA and the risks teams are willing to take in their pursuit of a championship.
