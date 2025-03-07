Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why Damian Lillard Pairing Has Finally Worked
The Milwaukee Bucks have started to play much better basketball of late and it has seen them jump up in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee currently holds the No. 4 seed in the East standings and the team has won eight of their past 10 games overall.
Part of this has been due to the strong combined efforts of stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two have worked together well and it has shown what they can do on the court together.
It took some time for the duo to find their chemistry but it seems that they have arrived. Antetokounmpo offered some thoughts about why the pairing has finally started to work well.
"Patience, patience, we gotta have patience,” Antetokounmpo said after the Nuggets game. “We gotta play off one another. Look, within the game, you gotta be aggressive and that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to make plays. I’m here to make good decisions, but I’m here to be aggressive.
“And, at times, I was aggressive, but maybe I could have more patience and play off of Dame. And that’s me being mature enough and smart enough to recognize it.”
Sometimes it can take some time for star players to find their groove together and this was the case for these two. Both Antetokounmpo and Lillard were used to being the main pieces for their teams so when they teamed up, it was a shock to them.
But the duo has figured things out and has Milwaukee rolling as we get closer to the start of the postseason. These two will be judged by what they do in the playoffs and they are fully expecting to be competing for a title.
After a slow start to the year, the Bucks feel as if they can compete with anyone in the NBA. This team is confident and it all stems from the connection of their two star players finally working things out on the floor.
