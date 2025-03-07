ESPN Analyst Claims Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr Won't Matter in Postseason
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to make a couple of moves at the trade deadline to increase their chances of making a run at an NBA title this year.
They added Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. to the roster. Kuzma is someone who can help them as a starter, but they have also dabbled at using him off the bench.
Porter Jr. was brought in to help run the bench unit at point guard. He has played pretty well so far, contributing on both the offensive and defensive side of the court.
Porter Jr. is someone who doesn't have a lot of pressure on him, as he plays just 16 minutes per game. His ability to score in limited time off the bench is why the Bucks like him so much.
Not everyone is convinced that Porter Jr. will be able to help the Bucks in the postseason. Tim Bontemps of ESPN is not a believer in Porter Jr.'s abilities.
"Kevin Porter Jr ain't gonna be doing a damn thing in the playoffs. I can say that right now"
Bontemps doesn't believe that the Bucks will be playing Porter Jr. in the playoffs as much as he has been playing in the regular season. He doesn't believe that he will be much of a factor.
The Bucks are a team that needs some bench help if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs. They have to have guys who can perform if one of their starters gets hurt like last year.
Last year, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire first round. That's the biggest reason why they lost to the Pacers.
Having him and Damian Lillard healthy will give them the best chance to make a deeper run. Head coach Doc Rivers still isn't sure what he's going to get out of his bench unit.
It would be surprising if Porter Jr. gave them nothing in the playoffs. He's played well in the limited minutes that he's been on the court.
So far this season, Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
