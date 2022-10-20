Second-year player Sandro Mamukelashvili was not much of a factor for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, but things could be different this time. He was signed as a two-way player by the Bucks after initially being drafted by the Indiana Pacers. Sandro’s first season action was limited to an average of 10 minutes over 41 games, as he also played with the Wisconsin Herd in the G-League.

Although he hasn’t garnered a lot of attention in the league so far, there are areas he can work on to improve his usage.

Performance at the Eurobasket’22

The Bucks were reminded why they chose to bring Sandro on board, as he suited up for Georgia at the 2022 Eurobasket. Mamukelashvili was a big aspect of his team’s system, averaging a double-double of 15.2 points and 11 rebounds. Georgia ended their tournament with just one win, but the Bucks’ rookie got to showcase his improvement.

Sandro’s best performance came in their only win - against Belgium - when he dropped 18 points and grabbed 13 boards in 40 minutes. He also made defensive contributions, assisting the team to a 79-76 win.

What responsibilities can Mamukelashvili shoulder for the Bucks?

Brook Lopez is playing primary center for the Bucks, a position that Sandro can also fill. However, he must match Lopez’s overall efficiency to make that jump. Back issues have hindered Lopez’s consistency, but his experience and attention to the little details are still requirements.

Apart from using his physicality to make an impact, Sandro could emphasize his three-point shot more. Having a teammate like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who demands a lot of defensive attention, Sandro’s contributions from beyond the arc will help him claim more minutes.