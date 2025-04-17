Expert Predictions For Bucks vs Pacers First Round Playoff Series
The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will be facing off once again in the NBA postseason. Indiana dispatched the Bucks last year in six games, so Milwaukee will be looking for some redemption this time around.
Milwaukee got a massive update on the status of star Damian Lillard, with just a few days before the start of the games. Lillard has been cleared to play in the postseason following a scary blood clot issue.
However, his return date remains in question, and Milwaukee will be missing him for Game 1 of the series. But his eventual return could have a massive impact on this series.
Many have written off the Bucks, but can they surprise people against the Pacers? Here are some expert predictions on how we think the series will go.
Matt Levine: Pacers in seven
Heading into this series, it seems that the Pacers are being discredited once again. While many are picking them to win this series against the Bucks, most don't view them as a legitimate title contender.
But this series with Milwaukee could show people a lot. The news about Lillard returning could change things within this matchup, but Indiana seems to be on a mission.
The Pacers have been one of the better teams in the NBA during the second half of the season, and they will ride that to a series win. It won't be easy, and the Bucks will test them, but in the end, Milwaukee doesn't have enough.
Ryan Stano: Pacers in six
Bucks won't be able to keep up with their speed on offense. Milwaukee's defense won't be able to keep up with Tyrese Haliburton as he pushes the tempo on offense.
Alex Kirschenbaum: Pacers in five
Although nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard has been cleared to return from a concerning blood clot after just a month on the sidelines, he's at least going to miss Game 1 and still will need some time to ramp up and take contact in practice before he can play. Despite winning their last eight straight games, the Lillard-less Bucks will lack the offensive versatility or speed necessary to keep up with Indiana. The series could be over before he comes back.
