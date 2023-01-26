Five teams emerged as top pursuers of Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Serge Ibaka

Who are the five teams that are pursuing Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Serge Ibaka?

Five teams have reportedly shown interest in the Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka, who has requested a trade, seemingly unhappy with his bench role at Milwaukee.

Who wants the veteran big man?

The Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks are among those interested in acquiring the services of the 14-year NBA veteran.

The disgruntled forward has been away from Milwaukee for an extended period of time due to what was initially described as personal reasons. The 33-year-old Ibaka last played for Milwaukee on January 1st in the team’s 95-118 loss to the Washington Wizards.

According to Hoop Hypes, some NBA executives disclosed that the Bucks are willing to give up Ibaka in exchange for a second-round pick. Also among those who are interested in Ibaka are the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards.

Brooklyn is reportedly pursuing Ibaka to beef up its front court. Not only can he provide the needed defensive muscle, Ibaka, owing to his steady perimeter shooting, can stretch the floor, something that the Nets need. Should Ibaka transfer to the Nets, he will rejoin Kevin Durant, his former teammate at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat also emerged as a top suitor as center Dewayne Dedmon has been considered expendable. Dedmon was recently suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The Wizards are also expected to shop for a big man following the departure of Rui Hachimaura, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in favor of Kendrick Nunn and several second-round draft picks.

What can Serge bring to another team?

It has been reported that Ibaka and the Bucks agreed to part ways after the one-time champion asked the squad to find him a new team that could give him a prominent role.

An elite defender and reliable scorer, Ibaka’s playing minutes dwindled significantly as he only averaged 11.6 minutes in the 16 games that he played for the Bucks.

As a second-stringer, Ibaka is averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing with the Bucks, and he feels he can give more somewhere else in a more significant role.