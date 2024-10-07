Former All-NBA Point Guard Spotted at Bucks Practice
Former four-time All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo was recently spotted with the Milwaukee Bucks at their UC Irvine training camp practices. But the now-retired former two-time champ isn't looking for a comeback on the court. Per Baxter Holmes of ESPN, the 38-year-old is eyeing his next NBA life: as a coach. He initially served as a "guest coach" on head coach Doc Rivers' staff. Rivers proved guarded when asked exactly what Rondo's future with the organization looked like, but he suggested Rondo would remain in Milwaukee in one way or another.
Rondo enjoyed his best seasons playing under Rivers with the Boston Celtics. In addition to the four All-Star berths, the 6-foot-1 Kentucky product also earned four All-Defensive Team appearances and a 2011-12 All-NBA accolade while in Boston. He tore his ACL in January 2013, and was essentially never quite the same — though he remained a solid, if consistent, role player for many years. He won championships as a starter for the loaded 2008 Celtics and a sixth man for the 2020 Lakers.
"There's a lot of factors that go into coaching," Rondo said. "You just can't say, I'm going to be a coach, and then everything works out and that's how it happens. So certain personalities have to mesh, [and there's] a lot of sacrifice. There are certain things that I'm learning. The morning meetings, the amount of hours you're spending watching film, it's a lot."
Rondo unpacked his feelings about watching the game from the sidelines, through the lens of a coach.
"There's a different type of respect that you have when you look at it from their perspective," Rondo said. "Obviously, they're making decisions based on only one thing and that's just trying to win. So, as a player, you may think he's picking on me, or he's not playing me for some reason, but, at the end of the day, his job is on the line. So, he's not never really personal from that perspective when you're a coach. Sometimes players may feel that way, so it's a different seat that you're sitting in and understanding of the game."
Rivers, who has coached some of the most brilliant minds in the game, from Chris Paul to Kevin Garnett, had high praise for Rondo among his former All-Star charges.
"He's the smartest player I've ever coached -- and not just smart," Rivers told Holmes. "He knows when to and when not to say stuff. He's a great team builder. It's just fun, and it's great to have him around."
The Bucks could use all the coaching help they can get this season. Milwaukee finished with a good-not-great 49-33 record last in 2023-24, but fell in six games to the Indiana Pacers in the first round. In fairness, their best player, power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, missed the entire series, while their second-best, point guard Damian Lillard, missed a pair. The team improved with some savvy free agent signings this summer, but in a chippy Eastern Conference, how they'll fare is anyone's guess. Adding a seasoned star like Rondo on the bench could give them a unique edge.
"The difference I think with Rondo is he sees everything," Rivers added. "He doesn't just see his position, he sees everybody's position. He knows everybody's plays. I'm telling you, he's a savant. He's the only one I've coached -- and I've coached some really smart players -- but Rondo's understanding of sets, his job, what this guy should be doing, and doing the right stuff, is unbelievable. And he sees it early. That's why our relationship is so good. And it was bad early, because he is so smart. It turned into an amazing relationship because he's the only player I used to give my play sheet to before games. It's the only time I would finish games where I would say he called a great game, because that was him from my play sheet, like a catcher."
