Former All-Star Still Doesn't Believe Bucks Have Turned Their Season Around
Gilbert Arenas isn't convinced the Milwaukee Bucks have turned around their season yet. Despite the Bucks winning their last four games, Arenas isn't buying into Milwaukee's 8-9 record.
"You're supposed to be a championship caliber team coming into the season as top four, five and you want to celebrate you beating bottom feeding teams?" Arenas said, referring to the Bucks' win over the Houston Rockets by a single point.
The Bucks are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after Milwaukee got off to a rough start to open the season. A squad led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard was projected to be one of the best teams in the East this season, but the Bucks have yet to rise above .500.
"One of their biggest wins was against Philly, look at their record right now," Arenas continued. "If y'all want to go back in history go look at the Utah Jazz and look at the rest of the team. You got the two stars and then look at the rest of the team. Shaq and Kobe, you look at the other three damn players..."
Arenas believes the duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard should have been enough for the team to avoid such a rough start to the season. He expected the Milwaukee stars to carry the team in the same way John Stockton and Karl Malone did in Utah.
Lillard has been transparent about the team's early season struggles, but he believes things are starting to come together in Milwaukee.
"The way we started the season was rough," Lillard said. "But we're starting to play the type of basketball we wanted to play coming into the season, and now we're starting to feel good about ourselves; I think on offense and defense, we're starting to do what the coaches want us to do, and we're getting the results that we want.
"Our group chat has been extremely active just trying to encourage each other. I think it's coming together on the court."
It's evident Arenas still isn't convinced, but the Bucks are certainly making strides after a 2-8 start to the season. The Bucks closed out a four-game home stand going undefeated, an impressive feat for a team that looked lost on the floor.
As the season continues, the Bucks could very well climb the ranks of the Eastern conference.
