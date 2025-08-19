Former Bucks Champ Could Win Second Title with New Team This Year, Claims Insider
When the Milwaukee Bucks won the championship back in 2021, it looked like they were set up to win multiple championships in a short amount of time. The roster was well put together at that time.
Unfortunately, that has not come to pass. The Bucks have not come close to making the Finals since they fell to the Phoenix Suns. The roster looks a lot different now.
The Bucks only have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis left from that title-winning team. One former player has a chance to win a title in his first year with his new team.
Milwaukee will have a new starting center this year as Myles Turner replaces Brook Lopez. Lopez is arguably in a better situation to win a title with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report has Lopez and the Clippers as one of five teams built to win the championship next season. Lopez will be the backup center behind Ivica Zubac.
The Bucks didn't want to bring Lopez back to be the starting center, so they went and signed Myles Turner instead. He is an upgrade from Lopez in almost every aspect.
Lopez is one of the reasons why Bleacher Report believes that the Clippers can win the title.
"Entering the playoffs last season, the Clippers were considered a dark horse contender but ultimately fell in seven games in Round 1 to the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles turned around and shored up its frontcourt, signing Brook Lopez to back up rising star Ivica Zubac, then flipping Norman Powell for John Collins to add athleticism and youthful exuberance."
Former Milwaukee Bucks player might have a better chance to win a title with his new team
The Clippers looked like they had a shot to actually make some noise in the playoffs last year. This year, Lopez believes his depth can help them get over the hump and make a deeper run.
Milwaukee is hoping that Turner can help them make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in the last three years. They were eliminated by the Pacers in each of the last two seasons.
This past season with the Bucks, Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
