Milwaukee Bucks star forward LeBron James added his name to an impressive list of all-time greats on Saturday night after he became the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to score 21,000 career points.

More news: NBA Insider Outlines Bucks Trade Strategy After Internal Roster Concerns

Antetokounmpo scored 29 points in just 19 minutes in the Bucks' 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets. After missing four games with a left adductor strain in mid-to-late November, Antetokounmpo looks to be back on track to contend for his third league MVP award.

With 21,002 points, Antetokounmpo ranks 47th-overall on the NBA all-time scoring list. At 30 years old with plenty of time left in his career, Antetokounmpo has his sights set on the top of the list.

"I think to get to the top of the scoring list is not six, seven, eight years, I think it's — in my opinion — four years away," Antetokounmpo told reporters after Saturday's game. "Four, five years away. I think I'm going to be 35 years old sitting in this chair having a discussion of I am the top [of the all-time scoring list]. I would have talked that into existence."

'I Believe I'm Going to Do It'

"And not just talked it into existence, because I believe I'm going to do it. It's something that I want to do. But that's too far away," Antetokounmpo added. "Four, five years from now I might have four other kids. You know, my wife might have left me, who knows four, five years from now."

Antetokounmpo's goal of four or five seasons to nearly over double his scoring total — the result of 13 years in the NBA — is a bold claim. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James currently holds the all-time scoring title with 42,250 career points and counting.

More news: Former Bucks Big Man Hints at NBA Return After 2 Years Away

Regardless of whether Antetokounmpo one day becomes the NBA's all-time leading scorer, his focus is on the Bucks' ability to put together wins after an ugly seven-game skid that was finally snapped with their win over the Nets.

“Overall, we gotta get our competitive spirit back to where it’s supposed to be," Antetokounmpo told reporters after his return to the court on Nov. 28. Nobody should have a personal agenda, nobody should worry about what they want from themselves, worry only about winning mentality. Winning mindset. The more we can win games, the more everything can take care of itself.”

Latest Bucks News

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.