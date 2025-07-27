Former Bucks Guard Eyeing Stake in Israeli Team
A former short-term Milwaukee Bucks defensive standout seems to have really enjoyed his similarly brief stint with his next destination, to the point where he may want to buy into that team as a part owner.
Former three-time All-Defensive Team combo guard Patrick Beverley, who was moved to the Bucks from the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the 2023-24 season, served as a chippy backcourt compliment to now-former nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard during an ultimately ill-fated first round playoff series matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
The 6-foot-2 Arkansas product, now 37, averaged 6.0 points on .391/.361/.852 shooting splits, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks in his 26 regular season games with Milwaukee (eight starts).
Beverley was elevated to a permanent starting role when the 2024 playoffs came around, and saw his average minutes rocket up from 20.9 to 35.0. His output improved, too, averaging 8.2 points on a more efficient .410/.364/.867 slash line, plus 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 rejections a night.
He then took his game overseas, following 12 seasons in the NBA. Beverley inked a new deal with Israeli club Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv for 2024-25.
During his 14 EuroCup bouts with Tel Aviv, Beverley logged averages of 10.7 points on .410/.353/.968 shooting splits, 4.6 assists and 4.1 boards a night. He left in February following a suspension, per BasketNews. Hapoel Tel Aviv won the EuroCup at the end of the season, sans Beverley.
Beverley's suspension and departure apparently haven't deterred his interest in the team.
“Patrick is now considering becoming a shareholder of Hapoel, to invest money in Hapoel,” team owner Ofer Yannay remarked during an appearance on "The Baseline Podcast." “This is something that we are negotiating on.”
Beverley certainly has the means to buy into the franchise.
He earned $82 million in NBA on-court earnings alone while with the Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, his hometown Chicago Bulls, and finally Philadelphia and Milwaukee. Beverley also suited up for international clubs across his first three pro seasons outside of college, and earned a $2 million deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv, per Sportando.
