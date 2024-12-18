Former Bucks Guard Patrick Beverly Calls Out Doc Rivers Critics Amid Recent Surge
The Milwaukee Bucks faced a lot of criticism early in the season. They had one of the worst starts imaginable, especially for being an NBA title contender. They started this season just 1-6 and 2-8. It looked like they were in for a nightmare season a year after being bounced from the first round in the playoffs.
Since that awful start, the Bucks have turned it around in a major way. They are now fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and look like one of the best teams in the league. Milwaukee is also this year's NBA Cup champion after being Oklahoma City in the Cup Finals on Tuesday.
Doc Rivers took the brunt of the criticism early in the season because the team was playing poor defense. Now, there isn't much to criticize. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like the best player in the league, and Damian Lillard seems to have more chemistry with him as well.
One former Bucks player has taken notice of the resurgence from Milwaukee. Patrick Beverley, who played for the Bucks last season, took to his podcast to come to the defense of his former coach. He even made these comments before the NBA Cup Finals.
"I haven't heard any Doc Rivers slander at all lately," Beverley said. " I hear zero talk about the Milwaukee Bucks and how they're not good. While they've been missing Khris Middleton for damn near the whole season. And they're not even giving them credit for it."
Beverley has never been shy about talking about the media. He clearly believes that this Bucks team is just as good as any other team in the league. They even have a chance to be one of the top three teams in the East, although it looks like the top two seeds might be out of reach for them.
If the Bucks keep playing as well as they have been over the past few weeks, they certainly can win the NBA championship this year. They still have moves they can make at the trade deadline as well. Whatever Rivers decided to change in terms of his messaging, the team has gotten it.
Milwaukee is also counting on Middleton being even better once he gets back into a rhythm of playing every game. If he stays healthy, this Bucks team is a much different team than they were when the season first started.
