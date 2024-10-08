Former Bucks Guard Praises Doc Rivers, Compares Him to Phil Jackson
The Milwaukee Bucks will start 2024-25 with their third head coach in three seasons. The Bucks hired head coach Doc Rivers in late January. They fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin through the first 43 games of the Year and announced the hiring of Rivers immediately after.
Rivers coached his first game against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 29, and this will be his first full season with the team. The 62-year-old head coach will look for a strong season from start to finish and capture his first NBA title since 2008 as a coach.
Rivers has been among the best coaches in the last two decades, but many believe he is not as respected as other coaches. Former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley falls into that category. In his more recent podcast episode, "Pat Bev Podcast," he said that Rivers is on par with legendary head coach Phil Jackson.
"They trying to slander Doc," he said. "I seen some coaching rankings, they had Doc No. 22, dawg. I almost threw my f---ing phone. This man... Phil Jackson is Doc Rivers. They got to put more respect on my coach's name. They got to. They got to, bro. It's getting disrespectful. They wouldn't do Phil Jackson like that. Why are they doing Doc like that? It's wild."
Rivers has coached for the entire 21st century and has built a solid resume for himself. As a coach, he's led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 title, was named the 2000 NBA Coach of the Year with the Orland Magic, was a four-time NBA All-Star Game head coach, and is among the Top 15 Coaches in NBA History, according to the NBA.
Rivers was on that list and is one of the current four coaches on it, along with Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, and Erik Spoelstra. River's resume is one of the best when it comes to winning basketball games. He holds a 1,114-782 record in the regular season, which is a win percentage of 58 percent.
However, those numbers dip dramatically in the playoffs, as he's recorded a 113-108 record with a win percentage of 51 percent. Nonetheless, Rivers has been around the NBA block and has established become one of the best coaches this century.
After a handful of years of shortcomings, Rivers will look to lead the Bucks back to the promised land.
