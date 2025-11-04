Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Downgraded Ahead of Tuesday Game vs Raptors
After a thrilling win over the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks are back at it on Tuesday as they get set to take on the Toronto Raptors.
The Bucks will look to win their sixth game of the season; however, their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is on the injury report.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable ahead of the game.
The 30-year-old is listed as probable with a left knee patellar tendinopathy.
The two-time MVP is coming off a stellar performance on Monday night, leading his team to victory. In the contest, Antetokounmpo tallied 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo also hit this incredible game-winner against the rival Pacers.
Although the Greek freak landed on the injury report, the expectation is that he will play through this minor knee issue in what will be the second leg of a back-to-back.
This story will be updated….