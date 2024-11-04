Former Bucks Point Guard Calls it a Career After 14 Years
Former Milwaukee Bucks guard D.J. Augustin officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday. Augustin retired after playing 14 seasons in the NBA.
"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long. Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court."
Augustin was the No. 9 overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2008 NBA Draft. Taken out of Texas, Augustin spent four seasons with the Bobcats before becoming a free agent and signing with the Indiana Pacers. Augustin spent time with the Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Orlando Magic before joining the Bucks in 2020.
"From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream," Augustin wrote. "I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way.
I want to thank my wife for making every house a home, my children for being my motivation, my parents for their sacrifices, my sisters and my family for their unwavering support. I’m thankful for my teammates for the brotherhood we share. To my coaches and staff, thank you for your guidance. To the fans, your love and support has made this journey unforgettable."
Augustin signed with the Bucks in November 2020, joining the team on a three-year, $21 million contract. Augustin averaged 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with the Bucks before the Bucks traded him to the Houston Rockets in March 2021. The Bucks traded Augustin just months before winning the NBA Finals that season.
Augustin spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and returned to the Rockets in 2023, but did not appear in a game. He has not played since.
"As I walk into the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values that basketball has taught me: resilience, hard work, and dedication.I may be retiring as a player, but I’ll always be connected to this game we all love. Thank you for being apart of my story," Augustin said.
