Former Bucks Rookie of the Year Being Eyed By West Powerhouse
A free agent former Milwaukee Bucks Rookie of the Year is being considered by a mighty Western Conference powerhouse.
More News: Bucks' $90 Million Forward Deserves a 'Pass' for Struggles Last Season, Says Insider
Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, combo guard Malcolm Brogdon is apparently on the radar of the Golden State Warriors as free agency stretches into its second month.
Golden State's other offseason signings have been paused while the team tries to figure out a plan for restricted free agent power forward Jonathan Kuminga, as Fischer notes.
Why Brogdon hasn't already re-signed with the Bucks, who could badly use the extra backcourt firing power after stretching-and-waiving the contract of injured All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, remains a mystery to us. In fairness, Milwaukee has 14 players on guaranteed deals as of this writing, and guard Andre Jackson's Jr. contract becomes fully guaranteed on opening night of the 2025-26 season.
More News: Damian Lillard's Agent Blames Bucks System for Superstar Not Playing Up to His Potential
The calculus essentially becomes, does Bucks general manager Jon Horst believe Jackson has more upside this year and moving forward than a past-his-prime Brogdon would?
Brogdon was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, following a distinguished run at the University of Virginia. The 6-foot-4 guard was named the 2016-17 season's Rookie of the Year ahead of future All-Stars like Jaylen Brown and Domantas Sabonis, and finished 11th in Sixth Man of the Year voting.
Across his three seasons in Milwaukee, Brogdon averaged 12.8 points on .484/.408/.895 shooting splits, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 steals a night in 187 healthy bouts (112 starts). He was traded to the Indiana Pacers in the summer of 2019.
He has struggled with injuries essentially since that charmed 2016-17 rookie season, when he suited up for a career-most 75 bouts. He hasn't even played that many games across the past two seasons combined, which he split between the Portland Trail Blazers (in 2023-24) and Washington Wizards. Brogdon was only available for 24 games with Washington (13 starts), averaging 12.7 points on .433/.286/.880 shooting splits, 4.7 dimes, 3.8 boards, and 0.5 steals in 23.5 minutes per.
Brogdon is a career 38.8 percent 3-point shooter on 4.2 triple tries a game, so presumably the Warriors would view last year's inefficient 28.6 percent clip as more the exception than the rule.
Latest Bucks News:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.