Bucks Zone

Former Bucks Sharpshooter ‘No Longer’ Target of Gambling Investigation, Could He Still Fetch Big Contract?

Could the former Bucks player still get a large contract?

Ryan Stano

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) talks with referee Scott Foster (48) during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) talks with referee Scott Foster (48) during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to replace Malik Beasley's sharpshooting last year with Gary Trent Jr. Trent Jr. was a much cheaper option, but he wasn't a better option.

Beasley wound up in Detroit and had a monster year. He was one of the reasons why the Pistons were able to make the playoffs last season and give the Knicks a run for their money.

More news: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Haven't Discussed New Contract: Report

Beasley was going to re-sign in Detroit before it was announced that he was the target of an investigation into gambling. Beasley is no longer a subject of that investigation.

Can former Bucks guard Malik Beasley still sign a big contract?

Before the investigation started, Beasley was going to sign a three-year deal worth $42 million to return to Detroit. He was well worth that amount after leading the Pistons in made threes with a whopping 319.

With the investigation seemingly clearing him of wrongdoing, can Beasley still get a contract near that number? The Pistons still need someone who can rain threes.

Beasley likely won't be able to find a contract worth that much on the open market. The Pistons even have leverage over Beasley now to reduce an offer for him.

As long as more issues don't pop up for Beasley, he is still a valuable piece for a team that is looking to do damage in the playoffs. His ability to shoot the ball makes him very valuable.

More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Likely' Won't Finish Career With Bucks, Says Insider

Anyone who needs shooting off the bench should look into Beasley, and that includes the Bucks. They need guys who can score the ball now that Damian Lillard is no longer on the team.

The Milwaukee Bucks should look into signing Malik Beasley

Milwaukee knows how valuable Beasley is when he is hitting his outside shots. Bringing him in on a cheaper contract would be a smart move for them, if that's possible.

Beasley still has some questions to answer from teams before he is able to sign a new deal. Something like this doesn't just get swept under the rug and forgotten.

It's unlikely that Milwaukee brings Beasley in because they likely won't be able to afford him. Instead, they will likely roll with who they already have on the roster.

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

Home/News