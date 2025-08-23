Former Bucks Sharpshooter ‘No Longer’ Target of Gambling Investigation, Could He Still Fetch Big Contract?
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to replace Malik Beasley's sharpshooting last year with Gary Trent Jr. Trent Jr. was a much cheaper option, but he wasn't a better option.
Beasley wound up in Detroit and had a monster year. He was one of the reasons why the Pistons were able to make the playoffs last season and give the Knicks a run for their money.
More news: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Haven't Discussed New Contract: Report
Beasley was going to re-sign in Detroit before it was announced that he was the target of an investigation into gambling. Beasley is no longer a subject of that investigation.
Can former Bucks guard Malik Beasley still sign a big contract?
Before the investigation started, Beasley was going to sign a three-year deal worth $42 million to return to Detroit. He was well worth that amount after leading the Pistons in made threes with a whopping 319.
With the investigation seemingly clearing him of wrongdoing, can Beasley still get a contract near that number? The Pistons still need someone who can rain threes.
Beasley likely won't be able to find a contract worth that much on the open market. The Pistons even have leverage over Beasley now to reduce an offer for him.
As long as more issues don't pop up for Beasley, he is still a valuable piece for a team that is looking to do damage in the playoffs. His ability to shoot the ball makes him very valuable.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Likely' Won't Finish Career With Bucks, Says Insider
Anyone who needs shooting off the bench should look into Beasley, and that includes the Bucks. They need guys who can score the ball now that Damian Lillard is no longer on the team.
The Milwaukee Bucks should look into signing Malik Beasley
Milwaukee knows how valuable Beasley is when he is hitting his outside shots. Bringing him in on a cheaper contract would be a smart move for them, if that's possible.
Beasley still has some questions to answer from teams before he is able to sign a new deal. Something like this doesn't just get swept under the rug and forgotten.
It's unlikely that Milwaukee brings Beasley in because they likely won't be able to afford him. Instead, they will likely roll with who they already have on the roster.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.