Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Haven't Discussed New Contract: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to figure out the future surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has let everyone know that he is open to being moved for the first time in his career.
Antetokounmpo is likely going to be with the Bucks next season. It's highly unlikely that he asks for a trade in the middle of the season, especially when the East is so weak next year.
After that, the future is less settled. It's unclear if he wants to be with the Bucks long-term. In fact, the two sides haven't talked about a contract extension.
The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo haven't talked about a contract extension
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo haven't talked about a new contract. That makes sense, considering his extension that he signed back in 2023 is just now kicking in.
The Bucks have plenty of time to get Antetokounmpo signed to another contract extension, as long as he remains on the roster. That is going to be the biggest issue in the next couple of years.
There is an increasing sentiment around the league that if the Bucks don't win big next year, Antetokounmpo could ask to be moved. Next year looks like their best shot with so many injuries in the Eastern Conference.
Antetokounmpo is right in the middle of his prime, finishing third in MVP voting a year ago. He has to figure out some other players who can help him get back to the NBA Finals.
The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to have an unsettled future
Until Antetokounmpo comes out and tells the world that he is happy in Milwaukee and will not be asking for a trade, rumors around his future will continue to swirl.
It's hard to blame him at this point in his career, as well. He has given everything to the Bucks at this point and only has one title to show for it. Winning championships is the most important thing to him.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
