Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Likely' Won't Finish Career With Bucks, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have been doing everything they can to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in recent years. They have taken massive swings in the trade market to make him want to stay.
Trading for Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma has been an effort to get Antetokounmpo back to the NBA Finals, which is something he's desperate to do.
Despite those efforts, the Bucks have not gotten back to the Eastern Conference Finals since winning the title back in 2021. Those efforts might not even be enough to keep Antetokounmpo.
More news: Bucks Linked to Surprise Star in Potential Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
NBA Insider believes Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave the Bucks
Antetokounmpo will likely be with the Bucks next year, but anything after that is up in the air. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints believes he will eventually leave Milwaukee.
"Looking ahead to Giannis' future, it looks likely that he won't finish his career in Milwaukee."
He believes that things aren't going to get better between him and the Bucks. More specifically, he doesn't believe that the Bucks will put a good enough roster around him for him to want to stay.
The future remains incredibly muddled when it comes to Antetokounmpo. He has always said that he would prefer to win multiple championships in Milwaukee.
He has said that he wants to win titles more than anything else, and if Milwaukee isn't the best place for him to do that, he might ask to move on. That might happen in a couple of years.
More news: Bucks Linked to All-Star Guard in Potential Free Agent Move
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to have an unsettled future
The Bucks are going to do everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for the duration of his career. The new luxury tax penalties help them because it's much tougher to sign superstars from other teams now.
It would be good for the NBA if Antetokounmpo spent his entire career in Milwaukee. That is a very rare scene in today's NBA, so it would be good for a small-market team to keep hold of its superstar.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.