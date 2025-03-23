Former Bucks Star Could Be Traded This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have seen all sorts of success over the past few years, even winning the NBA title in 2021. Milwaukee has put together a strong run, even though they have been bounced out in the postseason early in each of the past few seasons.
But this team has seen plenty of strong talent come through the organization during this time. One player who completely transformed everything for them is former point guard Jrue Holiday.
Holiday helped the Bucks win the NBA title years ago, giving them a legitimate two-way player on the court. But the Bucks decided to move on from Holiday to land current star Damian Lillard.
Holiday, now with the Boston Celtics, has thrived and helped Boston win the NBA title last season. But he could be on the move again this summer.
The Athletic’s Zach Harper suggested that Boston could move on from Holiday this offseason due to fianncial concerns. Many teams would love to land Holiday even if his contract may not be the most team friendly deal.
“They could start by trading Jrue Holiday this summer. It would bring them below the second apron and just above the first apron. It would greatly reduce that tax penalty, and they’d probably see enough flexibility to bring Horford and/or Kornet back on reasonable deals,” Harper said.
If Boston were to move on from Holiday, it would mean the former Bucks guard would again be traded. It would be unlikely for Milwaukee to get into the bidding to grab Holiday even if the team would love to have him back.
Holiday has dealt with some injuries this season and it's limited his production for the Celtics. For the year, he has averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Holiday signed a new contract with the Celtics, landing a four-year deal that is worth $134 million. This could cause the Celtics to move on from him as he is scheduled to make over $30 million in each of the next few seasons, with the cap hit increasing each year.
It remains to be seen if the former Bucks star will be moved but it's something fans will likely pay attention to. Not only because he is a former player but because the Celtics are a direct rival in the Eastern Conference.
