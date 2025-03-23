Top Frontcourt Options For Bucks to Replace Jericho Sims
The Milwaukee Bucks need every healthy body possible as they try to make a push at the end of the season for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
Right now, they sit a game behind the Indiana Pacers for that spot. Whichever team is able to get that fourth spot will have home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
One of the key reasons why they have been playing so well this season has been getting Jericho Sims. Sims is someone that they have counted on for the last few weeks off the bench.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, Sims is now out for the season. He just had season-ending surgery on his thumb, so they will be without him for the playoff run.
Who can the Bucks get that would possibly replace him? Can the Bucks find someone who can replace what he gave to the team?
One option they could turn to is Thanasis Antetokounmpo. He is currently a free agent and would be able to sign with the team.
Still, he's not a very reliable option, and the Bucks know that. They could turn to their G League affiliate to grab Pete Nance and promote him to the NBA roster.
Nance is currently averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in the G League this season. He would be able to give them some depth in the frontcourt if needed, even if he wouldn't play a ton.
The best option to replace Sims is coming back in the next few weeks. Bobby Portis is currently serving a suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy.
Portis has been the best bench player that the Bucks have had for quite a while. Once he comes back, Milwaukee will be able to get back to a normal rotation on the bench.
Milwaukee doesn't have a lot of good options to replace Sims in the lineup. Portis is the answer to this question that doesn't have a lot of good answers.
Before he was lost for the season, Sims was averaging 2.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game for the Bucks.
