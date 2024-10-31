Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Demand Trade from Reeling Bucks, Rival Teams 'Circling:' Report
The 1-3 Milwaukee Bucks might already have a Giannis Antetokounmpo problem.
According to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, the eight-time All-NBA power forward is already the subject of rampant trade speculation around the league, following his team's abysmal start.
"Teams are circling -- and hopeful," a Western Conference front office executive informed Reiter.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline," another executive posited.
Reiter notes that there is said to be mutual interest between the two-time MVP and the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, but adds that the 4-0 Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off posting a 57-25 record last year and grabbing the West's top seed, have the equity to get a deal done.
"I haven't heard them mentioned, but yeah, if you're Milwaukee you might just go, 'I don't give a f--- what you want. If you want out, we're getting the best deal we can.' And Oklahoma City could definitely offer a good one," an executive offered.
Antetokounmpo is still on the first year of a three-season, $186 million contract extension he inked last summer, then a vote of confidence in the team after it executed its nervy trade to flip All-Star combo guard Jrue Holiday for All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. At the time, Holiday was coming off a first round playoff upset wherein Miami Heat All-NBA small forward Jimmy Butler had thoroughly obliterated him in their individual matchup. A year later, Holiday is fresh off winning a championship with the Boston Celtics and Lillard's defensive deficiencies are costing the Bucks games.
Reiter added some additional information into a potential Antetokounmpo trade during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ:
"I talked to several league sources across the NBA and outside of Milwaukee," Reiter said. "There's a rising sense of confidence that if things go badly in Milwaukee that Giannis could be available for trade, would really force his way out of Milwaukee, in the next year. In fact, one Western Conference executive... thinks he could be available even before the trade deadline. I am told that Giannis has already let some people know that places he's eyeing are Miami and New York... I'm told the Nets, and not the Knicks [in New York]."
Joining a Nets team that does have some intriguing veteran role players and young talent over an established Knicks club that went 50-32 last year and boasts two All-Stars is a strange preference. Granted, it's possible that New York's second-best player, All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, could be included in an Antetokounmpo deal because their contracts match up well.
How Milwaukee conducts its front office business this season is largely going to be determined by the team's powerful new head coach, Doc Rivers.
"They tell me it's up to Doc now, that they're going to wait 20 games and then see what Doc wants," a source told Reiter. "It sounds like it's a mess."
