Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Request Trade From Bucks Midseason, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks enter this season knowing that it could be the last one they have with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster if things don't go well.
After a summer of trade rumors swirling around the superstar player, teams now know that Antetokounmpo allowed the Bucks to seek a trade from at least one outside team.
That means teams will be circling around them to prepare trade packages for him. One prominent insider isn't ruling out the possibility that he asks out in the middle of this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Might Ask for a Trade from the Bucks in the Middle of the Season
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is going to keep his options open this season. That means it's possible that he could end up asking out in the middle of the year.
"It is expected that Antetokounmpo will keep his options open depending on how the Bucks start the season, according to league sources," Charania writes. "From the outset of the season, the pressure is apparent throughout the organization like never before. It's seen as a make-or-break season in Milwaukee."
Charania, who has been reporting on this situation for the entire season, made it clear that the first half of the season will play a major factor in Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee.
"Stakeholders within the organization understand that the first quarter of the campaign will hold significant weight for the future direction," Charania adds.
The Bucks Need to be a Top-Four Seed in the East in the First Half of the Season
How well Milwaukee plays in the beginning of the season will have a large influence on whether or not Antetokounmpo finishes the season with the Bucks, Charania submits.
"The team's play will determine whether Antetokounmpo becomes a viable trade target in-season and whether he tests his best external options, once again, during the heat of competition," Charania writes.
Antetokounmpo is a very positive person, so it's likely that he believes he can turn things around later in the season and still help them win. If he asks out, it will likely be at the end of the year.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
