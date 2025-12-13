Insider drops hint on when Milwaukee Bucks will trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to give the team some publicity even while he's not on the court playing.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf strain that should keep him out for a few weeks, but trade rumors swirling around him have only intensified. The Athletic insider Sam Amick dove into the trade rumors and hs an idea on when the Bucks will look to trade Antetokounmpo.

"Yet so long as Antetokounmpo continues to play this in-between game when it comes to what he truly wants, rather than making the kind of public trade demand that tends to expedite matters in times like these, rival executives will continue to believe that his situation might have to be handled in the offseason," Amick wrote.

"The stress that comes with the regular-season schedule typically dissuades even the most motivated of superstar shoppers from doing a major deal before the summer. What’s more, the fact that teams know the specific status of their draft picks by then makes it easier to assign true value to the involved assets.

Antetokounmpo trade could wait until offseason

While an off-season trade might be what's best for the Bucks so that they can get the right kind of package for one of their greatest players in franchise history, that is far from a guarantee. If Antetokounmpo publicly requests a trade, it may need to happen sooner rather than later so all parties can move on.

"Then again, everything is subject to change when there are still two months left on the trade-season calendar. If Antetokounmpo applies serious pressure at some point, the pipes might start bursting in Milwaukee, and the sweepstakes will start in earnest," Amick wrote.

The Bucks will continue to monitor the situation, but their goal should be to map out a future that puts the franchise in the best path moving forward.

In the meantime, the Bucks are preparing to play without Antetokounmpo in the next game against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

