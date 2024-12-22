Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Both Could Miss Game vs Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks could be without both of their All-Stars for the second straight game on Monday.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that, for a road tilt against the neighboring Chicago Bulls on Monday night, eight-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is considered doubtful due to the right calf strain that cost him Milwaukee's last two games. Meanwhile, eight-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable to suit up due to the back spasms that caused him to miss the club's 112-101 Saturday win over the Washington Wizards.
Second-year combo forward Chris Livingston is questionable to play through a non-COVID-19 illness, while former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton — fresh off his best game yet this year, while still playing on a minutes restriction — is probable to play, as Milwaukee monitors his recovery from an offseason bilateral ankle surgery.
With Antetokounmpo shelved, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers leaned on Bobby Portis to up his scoring and ball handling on Saturday night. Portis delivered, scoring 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field (6-of-9 from distance), grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out eight assists, swiping three steals, and blocking one shot in 31:44.
Of course, Antetokounmpo is so good, he puts up numbers at that level with alarming frequency. On the year, the 6-foot-11 Greek superstar is averaging 32.7 points on 61.3 percent shooting from the field and 61.4 percent shooting, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals a night.
Starting for Lillard on Saturday night, Ryan Rollins earned the lion's share of minutes at the point (30:38), notching 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field (2-of-5 from long range) and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line, pulling down three boards, passing for two assists, and swiping one steal.
