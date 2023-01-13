Giannis Antetokounmpo is closing in on becoming an All-Star captain for the third time

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is in hot pursuit of Brooklyn Nets ace Kevin Durant for the most votes in the Eastern Conference and the opportunity to become a captain once again for the 2023 All-Star Game. The second All-Star voting returns were announced by the NBA on Thursday, and while Durant currently leads with 4,509,238 votes, Antetokounmpo is just 41,932 votes behind with 4,467,306.

All-Star captain for a third time

The NBA will announce the All-Star captains and starters for the 2023 All-Star Game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on January 26th. It certainly isn't far-fetched to think that Antetokounmpo can catch up to Durant, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Antetokounmpo has been captain of an All-Star team twice—in 2019 and 2020—and would love to add a third time to his resume.

Antetokounmpo has certainly made a case for an All-Star nod this season, as he is averaging a career-high 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 52% shooting from the field.

Undisputed leader

For the Milwaukee Bucks, a potential third All-Star captaincy for Antetokounmpo is a testament to his leadership and skill set on the court. His fans across the globe have certainly taken notice of his ability to lead, and it's clear that he has grown from humble beginnings on the streets of Greece into an undisputed superstar in the NBA.

However, for now, Antetokounmpo is focused on overcoming a rough patch, as he is averaging just 12.6 PPG on 34.3% FG over his last three games. He didn't play in Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Miami Heat but is likely to suit up in the rematch on Saturday.