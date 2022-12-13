"You're just a role player!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo trolls Serge Ibaka on his own cooking show

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a great start to the 2022/2023 season, and a big part of that has been the chemistry and comradery between the players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a superstar and the best player in the world, but he is still just a big kid that loves keeping the atmosphere light and playful among his teammates. His recent cameo on Serge Ibaka's cooking show is the perfect example of that.

Giannis has no chill

Aside from being a basketball player, Bucks center Serge Ibaka loves to host his cooking show "How Hungry are you?" and often invites his teammates. The latest star to visit Serge was Jrue Holiday, as the two had a hilarious and interesting conversation.

Ibaka wanted to test how good the friendship is between Jrue and Giannis, telling the point guard to call him. Antetokounmpo picked up on the second try, getting woken up and grumpy; he decided to roast Serge when he saw what his teammates were doing.

You are not a chef. You are not an artist. You are a role player and a rebounder... and screen setter. That's what you are. Bye!", Giannis said to Serge.

Holiday had to restrain himself from bursting out laughing while Serge looked upset and told Giannis he would see him tomorrow. But it was all in good spirits, as this was the perfect example of just how close this team is.

Giannis isn't lying

Although it's a joke, you can't argue Antetokounmpo's words. Serge Ibaka and his effect for the Milwaukee Bucks maybe hasn't been as productive as his OKC Thunder days. The big man is averaging 4.3 ppg and 2.9 rpg from the bench for the Bucks this season, which is a far cry from his prime days.

But that is not a problem, as Ibaka is really the 4th or 5th option depending on the game, when it comes to the big man rotation, providing experience and stability in limited playing time. And most importantly, immaculate vibes with his fun character.