Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded to West Superteam in New Blockbuster Proposal
Although they may have been expected to contend for their second championship with eight-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have been anything but reliable this season. The club tripped out of the gate, getting off to a miserable 2-8 start in its first 10 contests before righting the ship somewhat.
The Bucks are currently 6-9. That's hardly a championship-caliber record, but it still reflects the club's 4-1 run since that disappointing first 10 games.
Antetokounmpo, however, has been just as excellent as always. In 14 games this season, the 6-foot-11 two-time MVP is averaging 32.1 points on 61 percent shooting from the field, 12.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists a night.
Spencer See of ClutchPoints, however, thinks that if the club does continue to struggle somewhat in a semi-winnable Eastern Conference and Antetokounmpo demands a trade out of town, there is an obvious fit that could appease the front offices of both sides: the 12-4 Oklahoma City Thunder.
Here's See's proposed trade.
Bucks receive: Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, Ousmane Dieng, two 2025 1st round picks, one 2026 1st round pick
Thunder receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp
Milwaukee is currently capped out as a second luxury tax apron squad, but See notes that the team could combine salaries to drop to the first apron in this deal.
The 7-foot-1 Gonzaga big man is sidelined for at least the next seven-to-nine weeks with a hip fracture. Across his 10 healthy bouts this year, Holmgren averaged 16.4 points on .505/.378/.776 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 steals a night — pretty much in line with his performance during his All-Rookie First Team season in 2023-24.
"For the Bucks, the gem of the package would easily be Chet Holmgren," See writes. "The Thunder big man's combination of skill and size is just too difficult to ignore, as he possesses the talent to become the face of a franchise. Given that Holmgren was situated alongside SGA in Oklahoma City, it would be interesting to see how the seven-footer will fare once he runs his own team."
Ostensibly, this deal would saddle Milwaukee with three centers in Holmgren, Hartenstein, and incumbent 3-and-D starter Brook Lopez. Lopez, however, is on an expiring contract, and should still have trade value for other teams. Holmgren is athletic enough that he could convincingly slot over to the power forward spot to play next Hartenstein.
"On the other hand, the Bucks should also get some rotational players in Isaiah Hartenstein and Ousmane Dieng," See adds. "Both have proven to be productive and reliable on both ends of the floor, giving Milwaukee some much-added depth."
