GM Jon Horst Confident Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Can ‘Maximize’ Each Other
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to win an NBA title this season in what is a very weakened Eastern Conference. With both the Pacers and the Celtics missing their best players, there is an opportunity open for Milwaukee.
General manager Jon Horst has tried to build a roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo that can do that this season. He believes that this is a team that can compete for a championship.
While speaking during media day, Horst let everyone know that he thinks this roster complements what Antetokounmpo does best on the court.
More news: Bucks' Key Offseason Addition Reveals Why He Chose Milwaukee
Bucks GM Jon Horst Believes In This Roster
Not only does he believe this roster complements Antetokounmpo, but he believes the reverse is true, as well. ESPN's Jamal Collier had his exact comments.
“This team is built to maximize Giannis, but Giannis can actually maximize this team,” Horst said. “This is a team that is really hungry to earn whatever we get, and they want to deserve to win. And that’s going to be our style of play, that’s going to be playing together, and that’s going to feature the best player in the world, and Giannis and a bunch of guys that fit him really, really well.”
Milwaukee brought in Myles Turner as its big free agent acquisition to help the team win a title. He will be tasked with being their second-best player for the next four years.
Turner will have to upgrade his play from what he did in the NBA Finals. On the biggest stage, he ended up playing some of his worst basketball.
More news: Bucks Reveal Full Roster Heading Into Training Camp
The Bucks Are Under a Massive Amount of Pressure To Perform This Season
Horst understands that the Bucks have to perform this season if they want to guarantee keeping Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future. He is one of the best players in the NBA, so keeping him is a must.
If they can't make it past the first round of the playoffs this year, there might be some guys who lose their jobs. Both Horst and head coach Doc Rivers could be on the chopping block, even though Horst just got an extension.
There will be a lot of attention surrounding this team around the trade deadline, depending on how they've played up to that point.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.