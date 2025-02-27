How Much Could the Bucks Get Back If They Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer?
The Milwaukee Bucks are chasing their third championship in franchise history and their second in the last five seasons.
With two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, they have as strong a chance as any team to compete for the title. Antetokounmpo, widely regarded as one of the best players in the game today, has been a dominant force in the NBA for the past several seasons.
At 30 years old, he has already delivered a championship to Milwaukee, and the hope is that he can do it again—perhaps multiple times.
Despite having one of the league’s most dominant players, the Bucks are not considered the overwhelming favorites this season. Injuries have been a major hurdle in recent years, often preventing Milwaukee from reaching its full potential.
The organization is optimistic that this year will be different, but if another disappointing playoff exit occurs—whether due to injuries or other reasons—speculation will grow about Antetokounmpo’s long-term future in Milwaukee.
For now, the chances of him requesting a trade remain low, but in today’s NBA, anything is possible. The league saw that firsthand when Luka Dončić was unexpectedly dealt to the Lakers, proving that no star is completely untouchable.
If Milwaukee ever decided to move Antetokounmpo, or if he were to seek a fresh start elsewhere, the return package would have to be massive. A trade involving the Greek Freak would likely require at least four unprotected first-round picks, along with multiple additional assets.
Anything less, and the Bucks should not even entertain the idea.
Milwaukee’s current draft situation complicates its long-term outlook. The team only owns its 2031 and 2032 first-round picks outright, while its next four picks belong to either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Portland Trail Blazers.
Outside of Damian Lillard, no other player on the roster would command a first-round pick in a potential trade, further emphasizing why Antetokounmpo’s future remains a key storyline.
The Bucks have no intention of moving on from their franchise cornerstone, but they also cannot afford to tread water for too long. Antetokounmpo signed a three-year contract extension before the start of the 2023-24 season, which includes a player option for 2027-28.
While he remains committed to Milwaukee for now, his patience will depend on the team’s ability to remain competitive. If they fail to make a deep playoff run, tough decisions could be on the horizon for both the Bucks and their superstar.
