Bucks Could Swap Brook Lopez for All-Star Center This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks are focused on winning an NBA championship this season. That's the big reason why they traded for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline. They think he can take their offense to a new level.
This season is also the last season that they have control over some key players. Brook Lopez is one of those key players.
The starting center has been the backbone of the Bucks' defense for a long time. He has transformed himself into one of the best defensive players in the entire league.
Lopez is in the final year of his deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Milwaukee has no future plans to have someone take over that starting spot.
Lopez is also 36 years old, so they need to find a succession plan at some point. This offseason, they could be inclined to make a move at the center position.
One Bleacher Report proposal has the Bucks deciding to trade Brook Lopez for Nikola Vucevic in order to be more effective on the offensive side of the court.
In order to make this happen, it would need to be a sign-and-trade with Lopez. That's something that the Bucks would like to do in order to stay under the second apron.
While Vucevic doesn't provide much rim protection, he does provide an offensive skillset that would fit well with both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee has to figure out something at the center spot after this season. If they aren't able to win the title this year with a more defensive-minded center, perhaps they zag and go for one who is more offensive-minded.
Vucevic isn't the youngest option out there, so the Bucks would have to be sure that the current roster would fit well with him before they make a move like this.
How healthy the Bucks are able to stay once the playoffs start could be the difference between another embarrassing first-round exit and a deep run.
Lopez is averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
