How the Milwaukee Bucks have been shutting down opponents

Over the past few years, the Milwaukee Bucks have built their identity around their defense. They have consistently ranked at the top of defensive rankings, but last season they were exposed by the Boston Celtics. The Bucks gave up too many wide-open three-point shots, which cost them dearly, as they blew the chance to defend their title.

So, the coaching staff is trying out a new scheme. And so far, it has paid dividends, as the Bucks are the best defensive team in the league.

The bigs have been outstanding

Last season, the Bucks missed their center, Brook Lopez. So they started overhelping on the defensive end. The perimeter defenders would pack the paint and leave wide-open shooters. The Celtics exploited this, and they eliminated the Bucks in seven games.

This season, the on-ball defenders are sticking to their man and directing the players to the mammoth seven-footers waiting in the paint. Lopez has been excellent on the defensive end and is one of the league leaders in blocks, with 2.7 blocks per game.

Giannis and Jrue set the tone

The Bucks are loaded with several defensive-minded players, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday lead the pack. They put immense pressure on ball handlers, forcing them to be on top of their game.

Jrue picks up the opponent's best backcourt player and takes them out of the game. Ball handlers need to be very cautious, or they will end up getting stripped by Jrue, who has been proclaimed the biggest pest in the NBA by numerous other players.

On the other end, Giannis is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. His length, athleticism, and speed enable him to stay in front of anyone. He can also switch down to the paint and defend big guys, using his strength and blocking ability to affect shots.

With Khris Middleton still out, the Bucks' potential is only scratching the surface. He is also a defensive-minded player, and his offensive arsenal is a blessing. The Bucks are looking dangerous, and they have made defense their calling card.

The pure numbers

These key defensive stats tell you the whole story:

Defensive rating: 102.9 (1st)

Points allowed per game: 105.4 (2nd)

Defensive rebounds: 39.0 (1st)

Blocks: 6.8 (2nd)

Opponents' points off turnovers: 15.1 (3rd)

Opponents' points in paint: 45.1 (7th)

The 10-1 start, has been the direct result of the dominant defensive display Milwaukee has put on to start the season, and it will be key once the playoffs come around, if Giannis and the crew want to win another title.