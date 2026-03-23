With Giannis Antetokounmpo failing to make a massive impact in the lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks, it's become very clear what the team has become.

Power rankings across the internet suggest that the Bucks are among the league's worst teams, and there is very little the team can do to change that.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (23, no change)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a couple of shots during a time out against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"The Bucks played spoiler on Saturday, coming back from an early, double-digit deficit in Phoenix. Ryan Rollins led the way with 26 points and Milwaukee improved to 12-22 without Giannis Antetokounmpo," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Bucks are 9-14 against the Western Conference and have a league-high seven interconference games left to play. That includes both of their meetings with the Clippers, with the first at the Intuit Dome on Monday."

The Athletic, Law Murray (23, down 1)

"The saga continues with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks ghosted the Utah game but showed some serious resolve by responding to win at Phoenix. Not that wins matter anymore for the Bucks; they’re seven games in the loss column out of a Play-In spot," Murray wrote.

"They’re cooked like venison, and they need to play other Antetokounmbros. The only changes to the roster have resulted in Thomas replacing Anthony and Dieng replacing Coffey. And Taurean Prince is back from injury to add to the logjam of forwards."

USA Today, Clemente Almanza (21, no change)

"We could be seeing the final moments of Giannis Antetokounmpo's time on the Bucks. Sadly, it will likely end ugly. He'll miss at least a week with a hyperextended knee. Naturally, Milwaukee is ready to shut things down with the two-time MVP winner," Almanza wrote.

"It was noble of him to suit up, but their Hail-Mary postseason odds are basically over. He doesn't want to hear that, though. ESPN has reported he wants to keep playing. Both sides are at a crossroads right now. It'll be interesting to see if he plays again. Because it will likely be the last time he does so in their uniform."

Overview

Giannis should be given props for trying to turn the Bucks' broccoli into candy, but he isn't doing much to alter the actual food. You can't call a broccoli candy if it's broccoli.

The Bucks have been absolute broccoli this season as they find themselves 7.5 games back of the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 10 seed. Despite beating the Phoenix Suns in their last matchup, the writing is on the wall that the Bucks will not be in the postseason this spring.

Things could have been different if Antetokounmpo was healthy for longer, but even his record on the court has the Bucks in a bad spot. The team has won just 17 of 36 games that he has played this season, signalling that the problems within the roster stem from beyond him.

It's clear that management is going to be looking for a different direction this offseason, and there's a very good chance that the future does not include Antetokounmpo.