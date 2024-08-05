How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Play Germany In Olympic Quarterfinals On Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, is back in Olympic basketball action on Tuesday morning. After going just 1-2 during the group phase and claiming an up-for-grabs spot based on point differential, the Greek national team is set to square off with Germany, which will trot out the Wagner brothers and several other NBA veterans.
The game is the first of four Olympic quarterfinal contests on Tuesday and will tip off at 5:00 a.m. ET, or 11:00 a.m. local time, from Bercy Arena in Paris, France.
There is history at stake – the winner of Tuesday's clash will advance to their nation's first-ever semifinal round in an Olympic basketball tournament.
Greece has three fifth-place finishes in their last three appearances at the Games, and are participating in their first Olympics since 2008. Meanwhile, the Germans have never medaled in the Olympics, yet seem destined to change that this year.
How To Watch Greece vs. Germany
Who: Germany (3-0, finished 1st in Group B) vs. Greece (1-2, finished 3rd in Group A)
What: Olympic Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal round
When: 5 a.m. ET/11 a.m. local on Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Where: Bercy Stadium, Paris, France
TV: E!, also streaming live on Peacock (subscription required)
Recent Results: Greece lost to Canada (86-79) and Spain (84-77), but defeated Australia (77-71) in the group phase. Advancement for Greece to the quarterfinal round came by way of tiebreaker. Germany defeated Japan (97-77), Brazil (86-73) and France (85-71) throughout the group phase.
Last Meeting: Germany defeated Greece, 107-96, in the quarterfinals of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. Overall, the Greeks have emerged victorious in 12 of the 20 total matchups between the two nations.