German FA Chief Voices Concern Over Cartel Violence in Mexico With World Cup Nearing

The scenes of raw chaos, violence and unrest witnessed across various cities in Mexico over the weekend have left managing director of Germany’s football federation, Andreas Retting not looking forward to the fast approaching 2026 World Cup.

“To be honest, not right now,” Retting said when asked if he’s looking forward to the World Cup. “With the images we’re seeing from Mexico, my thoughts are with all the Mexicans suffering from the unrest. We can only hope this war-like situation calms down quickly and doesn’t escalate further.

“Given this, there’s little room for World Cup anticipation right now—more the hope that things will return to normal for everyone there as soon as possible.”

Andreas Rettig gave an honest assessment on the situation unfolding in Mexico. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

A wave of violence engulfed the World Cup co-host nation in the aftermath of a military operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel—one of the biggest criminal organizations in the world.

This situation sparked retaliation and images of roadblocks, burned vehicles and buildings up in smoke quickly went viral all over the world. Unrest took over the state of Jalisco and its capital city of Guadalajara, where the Estadio AKRON is programmed to host four games of the 2026 World Cup in less than four months.

FIFA Respond to Wave of Violence in Mexico

Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum (left) participated in the 2026 World Cup draw. | Tasos Katopodis/FIFA/Getty Images

The frightening scenes coming out of Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 22 quickly sparked concerns worldwide. With the host city of Guadalajara at the epicenter of the wave of violence, FIFA was forced to share a verdict on the current situation.

“At FIFA Mexico, we are closely monitoring the situation in Jalisco and remain in constant communication with the authorities,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters. “We will continue to follow the actions and directions from the different government agencies, aimed at maintaining public safety and restoring normalcy, and we reiterate our close collaboration with federal, state and local authorities.”

In the days since the unrest erupted, four soccer games have had to be postponed, including the Liga MX clash between Querétaro and FC Juárez. The Liga MX Femeníl clash between Necaxa and Atlético San Luis on Sunday had to be suspended midway through, as detonations could be heard near the stadium.

Guadalajara isn’t just hosting World Cup games this summer; the city is also scheduled to host World Cup playoff matches in a month’s time. Jamaica, New Caledonia and the DR Congo are scheduled to fight for their World Cup qualification at the Estadio AKRON during the March international window.

It’s within FIFA’s power to cancel or relocate games if safety guarantees can’t be met. However, within the Mexican government there’s confidence that all games can continue as scheduled.

Mexico President Makes World Cup Guarantee of Safety

Claudia Sheinbaum is confident in Mexico‘s ability to host World Cup matches. | Jeannette Flores/ObturadorMX/Getty Images

During the daily briefing with the media, Mexico President, Claudia Sheinbaum had two emphatic responses to World Cup specific questions. When asked what guarantees there were about Guadalajara hosting tournament games, Sheinbaum simply said, “All of them, all the guarantees.”

When asked if people visiting the host cities during the tournament could be at risk, she simply said, “No risks, none.”

President Sheimbaum insists that the outbreak of violence has already started to die-down, that things are expected to return to normality across the country and the affected cities, as the chaos starts to gradually get under control.

Still, scenes like the ones witnessed on Sunday don’t inspire any confidence to the rest of the world, and FIFA will continue to keep a close eye on Mexico’s security and safety situation in the weeks leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

