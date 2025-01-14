Bucks Injury Report: Two All-Stars Could Miss Kings Clash
The 20-17 Milwaukee Bucks could be without two of their best players against a surging Sacramento Kings squad on Tuesday night.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, eight-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, a top contender for league MVP honors this season, has seen his status downgraded to probable due to a right patella tendinopathy.
Obviously, missing their best player could prove detrimental to the team's chances in this impending Sacramento clash.
Across 31 contests this season, the 6-foot-11 superstar is averaging 31.4 points on 59.8 percent shooting from the floor and 58.5 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
In a bit of a surprise, Milwaukee will also be without former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton. The 6-foot-7 swingman out of Texas A&M, who was recently demoted to Doc Rivers' bench, was downgraded on Monday night as the team manages his recovery from a pair of surgeries to both ankles last summer.
Even though Middleton is one of the Bucks' best and most versatile scorers (though he mostly plays off-ball), his drop-off defensively prompted Rivers to upgrade 3-and-D wing Taurean Prince.
The Bucks have gone 3-1 since the change was made permanent.
Elsewhere for Milwaukee, two-way guard Ryan Rollins, who has become a preferred reserve for Rivers, is questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness. Backup shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is also questionable with a left hip flexor strain.
The Kings have completely turned their season around under new interim head coach Doug Christie, who as a player was part of the club's best era in the early 2000s. Sacramento has gone 7-1 with Christie at the helm, improving to a 20-19 record on the season and the Western Conference's No. 9 seed, ahead of would-be contenders the Phoenix Suns (19-19), San Antonio Spurs (19-19) and Golden State Warriors (19-20).
The Kings will have all of their top arsenal available — save one piece, sixth man guard Malik Monk, who's out with a sore right groin. Two-way players Isaiah Crawford and Mason Jones are putting in reps with Sacramento's NBAGL affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
