Insider Reveals How Bucks Rookie Draft Pick Can Still Make Roster
In the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks took forward Bogi Markovic, an international prospect.
His playing future for next season remains uncertain, as he can either play overseas or feature on an NBA roster immediately.
Markovic featured on the Bucks' Summer League roster, giving him playing time alongside other NBA players so the organization can evaluate his physical progress.
According to team insider Eric Nehm of The Athletic, his play during the showcase could still net him a spot on the roster.
"Immediately after this year’s NBA Draft, The Athletic reported that Markovic would like to play in the NBA this season, but roster space is running short in Milwaukee," Nehm wrote.
"There is still plenty of time before the season, so things can change and roster spots may open, which means the 20-year-old forward’s future remains up in the air," Nehm added.
"While the organization knew many of the players on this year’s summer-league roster well, the coaching staff needed to get a better feel for Markovic," Nehm noted.
During Summer League, he proved to have impressive passing ability for a player with his height, making the right reads on offensive while finishing at the rim well.
Those skills should translate quickly on the court, but his defensive abilities aren't as developed.
"For Markovic to end up making an impact in the NBA, he will need to figure out a role defensively," Nehm added in his story.
"Throughout [Summer League], he didn’t look quite quick enough to be a strong switch defender who could stay in front of guards, and he wasn’t strong enough to hold up around the rim," Nehm added. "Being able to do one of those two things will be essential to carving out an NBA role."
Markovic's biggest obstacle to joining the Bucks this season is the pressure on the franchise to win now.
Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to compete for a playoff spot this season, and head coach Doc Rivers may not want to give an inexperienced rookie a place on the roster.
He may get another chance during training camp, but Markovic will need to fight for the spot with other veterans.
