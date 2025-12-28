Yeah, Giannis is back, and for a night so are Bucks

He's still good.

Not that it should surprise anyone.

After missing eight games with a calf injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned with 29 points in a 112-103 win against the Chicago Bulls, a team that had won five straight. And he punctuated the performance with a windmill that got the Bulls a bit heated.

GIANNIS WITH THE MASSIVE WINDMILL TO END IT. pic.twitter.com/KBf6khdiJM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 28, 2025

That slam likely felt cathartic for many Bucks fans, who have had to endure not just a sloppy stretch without the superstar, but also daily rumors and speculation about his future, and whether he would ask out eventually from the only NBA franchise that has employed him.

This doesn't solve everything for sure -- the Bucks are still outside the Play-In, in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference, and the roster is hardly championship worthy.

But it was a reminder that when the 31-year-old is on his game, Milwaukee can still hang with most teams. He was playing at a top-five level in the league prior to being sidelined, even without much nightly assistance.

Antetokounmpo got help on Saturday from guard Ryan Rollins and veteran forward Bobby Portis, who combined for 37 points. He was a plus-13 and had eight rebounds, a steal and a block, looking much like he did prior to the injury.

Afterwards, many were talking about the windmill.

Giannis: “I've been 13 years in the league. If we keep on losing, probably half of the team not going to be here. We're not going to make the playoffs, and if [a windmill dunk] is what has to happen for everybody to wake up and understand we're fighting for our lives, so be it" pic.twitter.com/6tVHuGziWd — Shot Coverage (@ShotCoverage) December 28, 2025

So, in his eyes, the windmill was a wakeup call, not just for Chicago -- that the Bucks may start breathing down their necks -- but also for his own teammates. We may see more wins in the near future. Milwaukee's next four games are against the Hornets, Wizards, Hornets and Kings, four of the easier matchups a team can currently draw. The Bulls aren't great, but they are a class above those teams, and there's a rivalry of sorts that Giannis re-ignited with his late dunk that led to a brief scuffle.

Vooch on the post-game scuffle: "I'm assuming Giannis was mad about that report that came out the Bulls didn't want to trade for him." pic.twitter.com/D1hfj52OM0 — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) December 28, 2025

That's the most interesting thing that's happened on the court for the Bucks in a while. It's been about everything off of it for Milwaukee.

A winning streak could cool some of the trade talk, and also take some pressure off coach Doc Rivers, who has been roundly criticized during the rough stretch. Funny what adding an elite player can do.

"We're fighting for our lives," Antetokounmpo said.

They won one fight Saturday.