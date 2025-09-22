Insiders Predict New-Look Bucks’ Starting Lineup Possibilities
Who will join nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and new $108.9 million center Myles Turner in the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup?
The Bucks made some surprising moves this summer, opting to stretch and waive the final $112.6 million owed over two years to injured All-Star point guard Damian Lillard in order to carve out cap space for Turner. Milwaukee also signed free agent former Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris to replace some of Lillard's backcourt production.
More news: Threat of Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks 'Higher Than Ever,' Says Insider
On a new installment of The Ringer's "The Zach Lowe Show," host Zach Lowe and recurring guest Rob Mahoney took a look at which Bucks could make the grade heading into 2025-26.
"I mean I don't even know who the starting lineup for this team is other than Giannis and Myles Turner and I guess [Kyle] Kuzma, by default, has to start," Lowe said. "It could be any combination of Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent, AJ Green, and Cole Anthony will come off the bench. Portis will come off the bench."
Fascinatingly, Lowe ignores the fact that Rivers swapped in Taurean Prince for Kuzma during a doomed Game 5 in the first round of the playoffs this spring. The suddenly faster, more athletic Bucks pushed the healthier, better Indiana Pacers, ultimately falling in the waning seconds of overtime.
Can Giannis Antetokounmpo be Awesome Enough to Elevate Milwaukee Into Contention?
Antetokounmpo's greatness is the kind of rising tide that could lift all ships. After all, the 6-foot-11 big man notched unreal averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists a night. Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP voting and eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, while making yet another All-NBA First Team for his efforts on the 48-34 Bucks.
"They still have Giannis. I think we'll see more 'Point Giannis' this season. Regardless of what you think of how insane it was to waive-and-stretch Dame and then sign Myles Turner with cap space, they did turn a roster spot that was going to give them zero production this season for somebody who will give them good production and fit well with Giannis," Lowe said.
More news: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Claps Back at All-Star Rival After Major Diss
Achilles tendon tears to Lillard (prior to his being waived), Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, and Boston Celtics All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum have really changed the championship outlook in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks appear poised to dominate the East, with the revamped Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic lurking.
"And again, who's scared of Cleveland and the Knicks in the East? I just don't see enough here," Lowe remarked. I just can't fundamentally get by... the perimeter rotation is just not good enough to compete at the highest, highest level."
"Cole Anthony, for everything he brings you in terms of energy, is so targetable because of his size," Mahoney said. "And he will work hard, and he will foul hard, but there's just only so much you can do. And that's assuming that his offense is clicking... Taurean Prince, the Bucks have been banking on him to be a reliable playoff guy. And we've seen other teams make that same kind of error in judgement, where he's just too limited, he just can get played off the floor... Gary Harris I love... eight years ago."
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.