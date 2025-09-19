Threat of Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks 'Higher Than Ever,' Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo all summer long. He is one of the best players in the league, so he would certainly be coveted around the league.
Antetokounmpo will be staying with the Bucks this year, or at least until the trade deadline. Even then, it's unlikely that the Bucks will be forced to deal him. He is going to want to stay with a team for an entire year.
Despite the fact that he will likely be in Milwaukee this season, one NBA insider believes that the threat of him leaving has never been higher.
NBA Insider Believes There is a Massive Threat to The Bucks Losing Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA insider Kevin Pelton of ESPN believes that the threat to lose Antetokounmpo has never been higher.
"Other teams have been preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to be available more or less since he emerged as an MVP. Still, the threat level seems higher than ever in Milwaukee after a third consecutive first-round loss, during which Damian Lillard ruptured his Achilles."
The Bucks have tried to do some creative things in order to make Antetokounmpo happy, but those moves might not end up working out.
"The Bucks made a creative pivot, stretching Lillard's contract and signing Myles Turner. But Milwaukee has limited ability to upgrade the roster, which could spell the end of Antetokounmpo's incredible run with the Bucks. And with no draft picks under team control until 2031, a Milwaukee rebuild could slow."
The Milwaukee Bucks Are Hoping a Playoff Run Will Keep Antetokounmpo Happy
Antetokounmpo hasn't been shy about the fact that he wants to win titles, no matter what the cost is. He would prefer to win those championships in Milwaukee, but he has said it can be anywhere.
If the Bucks are able to make the playoffs and get out of the first round, they have a chance to keep him happy. He might have to carry the Bucks too that point, though.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
