Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Nets? Full Bucks Injury Report Dropped
Will eight-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard be available to suit up for the squad for the first time since the NBA Cup final?
Lillard had been ailing with a calf injury following the team's 97-81 Emirates NBA Cup championship blowout victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 17. But most recently, the 6-foot-2 Weber State product appeared on the team's pregame injury reports due to an entirely different issue.
Earlier this afternoon, a lengthy NBA injury report cast some doubt about Lillard's availability due to what's being called a non-COVID-19 illness. The former seven-time All-NBA honoree is not the only Buck afflicted with whatever this undivulged disease is, as two of his teammates were also either already ruled out or considered questionable.
But maybe the Bucks can survive without him. Sans Lillard and eight-time All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP, Milwaukee blasted the middling 13-17 Chicago Bulls on Monday, to the tune of a 112-91 blowout. While Lillard stricken with the mystery illness, Antetokounmpo has been dealing with back spasms and is officially out.
Swingman AJ Johnson and forward Chris Livingston both had already been ruled out against the Nets at the start of the day with the ailment, though Antetokounmpo and Lillard were merely questionable.
Now, Lillard has officially been listed as out for the contest.
Across his 22 healthy contests for the 16-12 Bucks, Lillard is averaging 25.7 points on .450/.371/.916 shooting splits, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals a night.
In the Bucks' Monday win against their Central Division nemeses down I-94, former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton and former two-time All-Defensive center Brook Lopez led the club in scoring with 21 points a piece. 6-foot-10 sixth-man power forward/center Bobby Portis, starting in the stead of Antetokounmpo, notched 19 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists against the team that drafted him.
Point guard Ryan Rollins, starting for Lillard, scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field (2-of-3 from deep), grabbed five rebounds, swiped a pair of steals, dished out one dime, and blocked one shot.
Rookie Milwaukee power forward Tyler Smith is on assignment with the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, and will miss the Nets clash. Middleton himself is being handled gingerly as he recuperates from bilateral ankle surgery, but will play on Thursday.
Brooklyn shooting guard De'Anthony Melton was traded from the Golden State Warriors after undergoing season-ending left knee ACL surgery, in exchange for future draft equity. He remains roster, but forever out. Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic is on the shelf recuperating from a left foot injury.
Shooting guard Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), swingman Ziaire Williams (left knee sprain) and combo forward Trendon Watford (left hamstring strain) are all also on the shelf for Brooklyn.
