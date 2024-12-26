Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard In Danger of Missing Bucks vs Nets Game
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets later today as the team looks to keep things going strong. Milwaukee has won two straight games and seven of their last 10 matchups overall.
But they could be missing some key players when they take the court on Thursday. In the initial injury report, Milwaukee has listed both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as questionable.
They are both in danger of missing another game due to injuries. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with back spasms while Lillard is dealing with a non-Covid illness.
If these two can't go, luckily for Milwaukee, it seems as if star forward Khris Middleton could suit up. Middleton is listed as questionable heading into the day.
Milwaukee enters this game with a record of 16-12, sitting in fifth place within the Eastern Conference. They have completely turned things around after a poor start to the season and put themselves back into contention.
However, these nagging injuries are what could severely derail the season for the Bucks. Milwaukee, like other teams around the league, needs health to be on their side as they get close to the postseason.
If this team is healthy come playoff time, Milwaukee could be very dangerous in the playoffs. It has taken some time but it seems that the star players have finally started to click together.
Both Lillard and Antetokounmpo have talked about needing time to develop chemistry on the floor and they've started to find it. If they continue to build on things and can stay healthy, the Bucks could make a run for another NBA title.
It won't be easy with all the other talented teams in the league but the Bucks have faith in themselves. This team has dealt with adversity throughout the season and it could help them down the line.
The Bucks, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic all will make their case come postseason time. Milwaukee has the tools needed to be a dominant team and will need to execute their game-plan to reach their ultimate goals.
