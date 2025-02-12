Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Timberwolves? Bucks Reveal Full Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have made some changes to their roster to help compensate for some injuries that might happen. The biggest move they made to help them with that was trading for Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma gives them a third scorer who can help carry the load when either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard are hurt and out of the lineup.
Antetokounmpo is out of the lineup until after the All-Star break with a calf strain. That means Kuzma has to step up, as does Lillard.
Lillard is the driver of the offense with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup. He has to carry most of the offensive load on his shoulders.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, they will be without their superstar guard for this matchup against the Timberwolves.
Lillard, who was listed as questionable prior to the game, has been ruled out.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X.
The Bucks are hoping to get through the All-Star break and have their team be healthy after that. They need the rest to get everyone healthy.
In a game against the Timberwolves, the Bucks are looking to get closer to that fourth spot in the East. Heading into that game, they are just a game behind the Pacers for that spot.
The Bucks are trying to figure out how to right the ship. They have lost six of their last eight games, and the Pistons are just a game behind them for the fifth spot.
Milwaukee isn't just leaning on Kuzma and Lillard to help prop up the team while Antetokounmpo is out. They also traded for Kevin Porter Jr. to help with the depth with the point guard.
The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year. They are hoping to make a much deeper run with the moves that they made this season.
So far this season, Lillard has averaged 25.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He is also shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
