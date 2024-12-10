Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Full Bucks vs Magic Injury Report
Eight-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton have both seen their statuses downgraded ahead of Tuesday night's 2024 Emirates NBA Cup game against the Orlando Magic.
Per the NBA's latest injury report, both stars are considered probable to suit up, which is no guarantee but is at least encouraging news. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a right patella tendinopathy, while the Bucks are still exercising caution with Middleton's return from a pair of surgeries to both ankles this offseason.
The 6-foot-7 Middleton, 33, has been played relatively sparingly in his two healthy games this season so far, and has yet to start. Across 21.5 minutes a night, Middleton is averaging 11.0 points on disappointing .278/.333/1.000 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. The man brought on to serve as Middleton's backup in free agency this season, 6-foot-6 veteran Taurean Prince, has continued to start in his stead, although he's averaging just 13.5 minutes in the two Middleton games.
Antetokounmpo, who just turned 30 four days ago, is averaging a career-high (and league-best) 32.5 points on 61.1 percent shooting from the field and 61.2 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.5 steals in his 21 healthy bouts this season.
Milwaukee got off to an abysmal 2-8 start to its 2024-25 season, but has since turned its fortunes around. That's due in part to head coach Doc Rivers reconfiguring his lineups and emphasizing the defensive upside of young wing Andre Jackson Jr., plus promoting young swingman AJ.. Green ahead of Pat Connaughton in his rotations. The Bucks have improved to a still-disappointing 12-11 record on the year, good for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee is, however, the No. 1 seed in the NBA Cup's East Quarterfinal knockout round on Tuesday night. The Magic are the No. 4 seed. On Wednesday, the No. 2-seeded New York Knicks will host the No. 3-seeded Atlanta Hawks.
The action is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET in Fiserv Forum, and will be documented on TNT. Given the injury absences of Orlando star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Bucks are now seven-point favorites to advance to the Semifinal round, per The Action Network. They would face the winner of the Knicks-Hawks contest in the next round.
