Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Blazers? Final Bucks Injury Report Released
The Milwaukee Bucks have had to navigate multiple games this season with both of their All-Star players out due to injury. For a while, both stars had injuries and then they both got sick. That cost them each four games at the same time, which is not something the Bucks are built to withstand.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have played in each of the last two games, as has Khris Middleton. Despite that, they went just 1-1 in those two games. They needed a 19-point comeback to beat the Pacers in the first of those two games.
For most of the season, Antetokounmpo has been listed on the injury report with right patella tendinopathy. When that has happened, the team has listed him as probable in the games he's going to play. Heading into their matchup with Blazers, that is the case once again.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable but will play in this game. Even with the knee issues, he hasn't been affected much. He's averaging 32 points, 11.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is also shooting over 60 percent from the field, which is the second-highest number of his career.
The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA when both of their superstars are out there on the court at the same time. They sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to improve their roster with the trade deadline just right around the corner.
Milwaukee's opponent, the Trail Blazers, could be looking to sell off some of their pieces at the deadline. Jerami Grant would be an intriguing player for the Bucks to add if they wanted to add another scorer who has length on the defensive side of the court.
The Bucks are in a spot in their schedule to get right. They have lost three of their last four games but play three straight games at home. Two of those teams, including Portland, are under .500. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of this home stand to give themselves some breathing room.
Milwaukee is in win-now mode as long as Antetokounmpo is on the roster. He puts pressure on them to contend every year, and he just signed an extension with them. There could be some moves made at the trade deadline to improve their chances at winning a title.
